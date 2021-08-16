DMK won’t go back on poll promises, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the government would not go back on DMK’s poll promises as a response to the questions raised by AIADMK during the budget debate session at the assembly on Monday.

The AIADMK members, including the leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and RB Udhaya Kumar, alleged that the DMK government failed to deliver on the promises they made to come to power. In response, the DMK ministers listed down the initiatives by the government and added that it has been just 100 days since they assumed office and they would fulfil all the promises. Commenting on AIADMK MLA Udhaya Kumar’s accusation that the DMK government published the ‘White Paper’ to cover their failure, Stalin said at any cost, the government would not backtrack from their obligations.

Stalin said they had promised to waive farmer and jewel loans and it will be done after eradicating the several crores of alleged irregularities that were committed during the previous AIADMK government.

“You promised to provide free mobile phones. You promised everyone free Amma mineral water, necessary grocery items at a low cost, Rs 500 token for buying clothes from Co-optex… Did you fulfil any of these?” the chief minister asked AIADMK. Stalin further said AIADMK promised monorail services but only managed to implement the metro rail scheme which was brought by former chief minister and DMK president M Karunanidhi, his father.