Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

DMK makes new appointments, retains Udhayanidhi as Youth Wing Secy

Davidson replaces the Lok Sabha MP as the DMK's Women's Wing Secretary, according to an announcement from the party's general secretary and state Minister Duraimurugan

Udhayanidhi is Legislator from the city's Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly segment. (File)

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday announced a series of appointments, including retaining party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayandhi as its Youth Wing Secretary and replaced Kanimozhi with Helen Davidson in the women’s wing.

Kanimozhi was last month named as the party’s deputy general secretary.

Duraimurugan announced the appointment of nine deputy secretaries to the youth wing.

The party also announced appointing members to different posts in the women’s wing.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 02:17:37 pm
