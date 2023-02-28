DMK MP TR Baalu condemns Manish Sisodia’s arrest, says it was done to divert attention levelled against BJP

DMK MP T R Baalu Tuesday issued a statement condemning the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Baalu said if BJP doesn’t let go of its habit of using agencies to force its will, the people will provide a fitting payback in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK leader said the BJP’s method to unleash the central agencies on the Opposition to intimidate them is not just saddening but is also against democracy and abruptly violates the law.

He added that the Union government is using all the agencies functioning under it like its alliance partners and the arrest of the Opposition leaders implies “how independent the investigation agencies are in the current regime”.

“Ever since BJP came to power under Narendra Modi in 2014, it has targeted writers, artists, journalists who are against its Ideology and intimidated them,” Baalu said.

He said Sisodia’s arrest is to divert the attention of the public from several accusations levelled against the BJP.

Baalu added that those in the BJP-led Union government, who “unleash agencies” like CBI on the Opposition, should remember that there are many examples of how people who had abused their power to take revenge on the Opposition were later “thrown into the dustbin of history”.