DMK MP Tiruchy Siva’s son slams party’s ‘family politics’, joins BJP

Senior DMK leader and MP Tiruchy Siva’s son Suriya Siva joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai and other senior members on Sunday.

Addressing media persons, the 32-year-old accused the DMK of “family politics” and said that they did not give recognition to workers who toiled hard for the party. He added that the saffron party has the capability to form the government in Tamil Nadu and they will win a significant share of votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I didn’t get proper recognition and there has been an issue within my family as well. I have joined a party which, I believe, will recognise my hard work. I have not come here to seek any posts, I told our party leader that I will work for the party and asked them to give me recognition for that alone,” Suriya said.

Suriya further said that “three-cornered politics” was going on inside the DMK between Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, Stalin’s son and MLA Udhyanidhi Stalin and MP Kanimozhi. “There is definitely a lobby inside the DMK. They are focusing more on making Udhayanidhi a minister and growing his circle of supporters,” Suriya said, adding that soon all of DMK will join the BJP.

When asked whether his father will accept this decision to join the BJP, Suriya said his father was not in a position to do so, but that he is happy to be accepted by Annamalai.

BJP general secretary Karu Nagarajan said Suriya had left the DMK and joined the BJP because he knows that the party works for the welfare of the country.