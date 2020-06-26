DMK MP Kanimozhi writes to NHRC over ‘custodial death’ of shopkeeper, son

In her letter, Kanimozhi said the incident is a collective failure of police and other officials and a gross violation of human rights. (File photo) In her letter, Kanimozhi said the incident is a collective failure of police and other officials and a gross violation of human rights. (File photo)

DMK MP Kanimozhi has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging them to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the custodial death of two persons in Thoothukudi. The deceased were identified as Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennix (31).

In her letter, Kanimozhi said the incident is a collective failure of police and other officials and a gross violation of human rights.

“It is alleged that while police were assaulting Mr. Jayaraj and Mr. Bennicks in the guise of investigation, the police officials had inserted a baton into the anus of Mr.Bennicks that had triggered uncontrolled bleeding and further the police officials had beaten Mr.Jayaraj and had kicked him on his chest multiple times with their shoes,” Kanimozhi wrote.

Explaining the chain of events that to led their death, Kanimozhi said NHRC has the power under the protection of Human Rights ACT to take notice of such incidents. “Investigate and take necessary action against erring government officials who are responsible for the custodial deaths,” she said.

She claimed that from the facts and circumstances, it is clear that the police officials have clearly disregarded the basic human rights including the right to life and dignity that has been enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India. She added that the police officials of Sathankulam in all aspects have violated and not followed the principles of arrests laid down by the Honorable Supreme Court of India in the case of D.K.Basu vs State of West Bengal.

On June 23, more than a thousand people staged a dharna in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the custodial death of father-son duo Jayaraj (59) and Bennix (31). Shops were shut down across the district. Leaders from various political outfits, activists, Traders union bodies were part of the protest.

Jayaraj’s wife Selvarani lodged a complaint with the district magistrate claiming that police brutality led to the death of her husband and son. In her complaint, she said her husband and son were beaten to black and blue at the police station. She urged the magistrate to book the police officers responsible under section 302 of the IPC and suspend them from duty.

Thoothukudi collector Sandeep Nandhuri on Tuesday said two sub-inspectors in connection with the incident have been suspended and all the police officers belonging to the Sathankulam police station will be transferred.

“I also bring you to the notice that in the last two years, there have been more than 15 incidents of custodial deaths but not a single chargesheet has been filed against officials who were responsible. Therefore, the National Human Rights Commission may also take this into consideration and issue necessary directions in this regard so that no further lives are lost under police custody and stringent action is taken against all such officials who have abetted in gross human rights violations,” Kanimozhi wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd