DMK MP Kanimozhi tweets about Chennai Airport roof leakage, gets flak for double-standards

The roof of Chennai International Airport came under the scanner yet again after the staff was forced to place plastic trays to collect rainwater after heavy rainfall. The incident came to light when DMK MP Kanimozhi posted a tweet criticising the airport for its poor maintenance.

Advertising

“First it was the ceiling falling. Now the roof has turned into showers. Plastic containers have been placed to collect the water dripping from above due to rains,” she tweeted.

Heavy rainfall lashed Chennai and its adjoining areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The parched city recorded its wettest day of the year receiving 104mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am Thursday. Private weather blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman said since 2000, only four times Chennai has recorded 100mm rainfall in a day between June–September.

Although the heavy rainfall did cheer up Chennaites as they took to Twitter to share visuals, waterlogging in several parts of the city also became a point of discussion on whether the city is equipped to handle such a situation.

Advertising

Kanimozhi’s tweet immediately garnered a lot of attention. While some users said the authorities should improve the condition of the airport as soon as possible, others slammed the MP claiming that it was DMK and the UPA who opposed the privatisation of the Chennai airport unlike other states such as Mumbai or Delhi.

“Who stopped new greenfield airport project In Chennai? its DMK! You now have no noble stand to tweet on this and moreover its rain! even well build cochin airport flooded and operations suspended for few days where as our MAA in operation! be happy for it! [sic],” tweeted a user.

Another user said before getting the authorities to look into maintenance issues, they should look to reduce the price of tea, coffee, and other amenities inside the airport terminal as they are very expensive.

Almost all the airports in TN state are second grade .. bcoz the consecutive govt failed to privatise / go for greenfield in Chennai n other airports were not expanded .. can we atleast wake up now .. — Senthil (@Senthil79172949) September 19, 2019

Your party member is South Madras MP. The member can coordinate with relevant Central government department and get this resolved. After all this was built during UPA tenure Try drama elsewhere — Anand S (@Sampatkanand) September 19, 2019

Aviation ministry & AAI had some semblance of good work under Pramod Mahajan.

Sad we lost such good leaders quite early. — Narayan (@MosurAnna) September 19, 2019