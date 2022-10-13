scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Tamil is our identity, no one should impose any language on others: DMK MP Kanimozhi

Tamil language is compulsory in all schools in Tamil Nadu, DMK MP Kanimozhi said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi (File)

Tamil language is our identity and no one has the right to impose any language on others, DMK MP Kanimozhi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Youth Leadership Summit 2022 held at a private engineering college here, she said the mother tongue is needed to communicate locally and English to communicate with the world, as was advocated by former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

Tamil language is compulsory in all schools in Tamil Nadu, she said.

Asked whether there would be another anti-Hindi agitation, the DMK leader said Chief Minister M K Stalin has clearly stated that such a situation should not arise again. This was the wish of others also, she added.

Earlier, in her address at the summit, Kanimozhi said Tamil Nadu is the frontrunner and role model for the whole country in many schemes including breakfast and mid-day meals.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 02:43:27 pm
