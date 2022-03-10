DMK MP Elango’s son killed in road accident near TN’s Villupuram

Rajya Sabha MP and advocate N R Elango’s son Rakesh Ranganathan (21) died in a road accident in Villupuram district while he was on his way to Puducherry with a friend in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

According to Villupuram police, the vehicle bearing the registration number TN-02-CC-1000 rammed into the divider at Keezhputhupattu village on the East Coast Road, near Kottakuppam at the district’s border. “When the vehicle was coming at a high speed, a cow suddenly crossed the road. They tried to avoid hitting the cow and lost balance,” a release from the Villupuram district police said.

While the co-passenger, K Vedha Vikash (21), sustained grievous injuries, Rakesh died on the spot. Both were taken to the Puducherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). The police are conducting further probe into the incident.