DMK mouthpiece says PMK ‘day-dreaming’ about tie-up

DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ Monday launched a scathing attack on PMK founder Dr Ramadoss, who has called upon the “innocent” Vanniyar community to “take refuge at a safe place”, indicating that they shift loyalties to his party.

A full-page article in Murasoli took a jibe at Ramadoss’ recent comments asking whether he has any detectors to test the purity of the people he has referred to in his remark.

Authored by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s election-wing secretary Kuthalam Kalyanam, the article titled ‘Doctor’s day dream’ cited several references from Tamil ancient works to criticise the Pattali Makkal Katchi founder of “day-dreaming about patching up an alliance with DMK”.

With elections around the corner, Murasoli’s criticism of the PMK has put a halt to the speculations suggesting PMK may be included in DMK fold, which will eventually push Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi out of the DMK alliance and pose difficulties for other partners, including the Congress, in seat-sharing.

Murasoli said the biggest help that Dr Ramadoss could do to his (Vanniyar) community is not to make them “guinea pigs” for his own personal gain.

Murasoli added that DMK cadres’ self-respect will not allow them to turn towards a party that is gradually fading away from the political cloud.

The mouthpiece claimed that DMK is the only party that holds all the communities together and provides them adequate representation and that’s the reason it is addressed as the federation of all society.

The article further listed down the efforts taken by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Aringnar Anna and Kalaignar Karunanidhi to provide representation and other benefits to the Vanniyar community.

PMK leader Dr. Ramadoss has been repeatedly stressing that he will announce his party’s stand on alliance only if he is assured of the 20 per cent separate reservation demand for the Vanniyar community in government jobs and education.

With no signs from the ruling party and their ally AIADMK, the party knocked on the doorsteps of DMK. Sources said DMK did show interest in a tie-up with PMK into the fold but has remained silent on the reservation demand as it would lead them to face the wrath of other minority communities.

Earlier, while speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior leader of the PMK from northern Tamil Nadu said Dr Ramadoss is considering options apart from the two Dravidian parties for the assembly elections.

“We stand with our leader. It’s [quota] been our demand for 40 years. We are ready to contest alone as we did in 2016. Though we failed to win seats, we acquired a considerable vote share and gave a tough fight. I don’t think CM Edappadi will take the risk of neglecting us. Also, even if we break with the AIADMK, we have other options. We can join hands with other parties like MNM, DMDK, AMMK, etc, and form a third front. This election is not like the previous ones where charismatic leaders like Kalaignar and Jayalalithaa were present and people voted for them. This time, I feel there is an equal opportunity for all, it is just about how well the parties attract people with their welfare schemes,” he said.