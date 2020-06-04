DMK MLA J Anbazhagan on ventilator support after testing Covid-19 positive

Anbazhagan was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the 2016 elections Anbazhagan was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the 2016 elections

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan (61) continues to be on ventilator support, a day after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Anbazhagan is admitted to Dr. Reela Institute & Medical Centre, Chrompet in Chennai and has been relying on 80 per cent of oxygen through the ventilator.

“He was presented with severe acute respiratory distress and his COVID PCR test was positive at the time of submission. Initially, he was managed, with oxygen therapy through a facemask, and later on, was put on ventilator support as his respiratory distress worsened. He is currently getting 80 per cent of oxygen through the ventilator and his condition remains unchanged for the last 24 hours,” said the release by the hospital.

Anbazhagan, who was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in the 2016 elections, was actively involved in DMK president MK Stalin’s ‘ondrinaivom vaa’ initiative which kickstarted on April 20 to provides relief material to the people in distress.

As per local reports, Anbazhagan was unwell for the past few days and later isolated himself in his house before getting tested for COVID-19. He had undergone liver transplant surgery two decades ago.

