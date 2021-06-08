DMK MLA converts office into hospital for Covid care

The hospital is named after DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi and was inaugurated by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Sunday

Vilathikulam constituency MLA GV Markandayan is earning all praise for his noble gesture of converting his office into a government hospital providing vaccination and other treatments needed to prevent people from getting infected with Covid-19.

The hospital is named after DMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M Karunanidhi and was inaugurated by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Sunday.

The hospital functions from 9 am to 6 pm. A total of five healthcare personnel including doctors and nurses are currently deployed here.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, MLA Markandayan said that considering the situation in his consistency where people were suffering from lack of healthcare facilities, he decided to dedicate his MLA office for this purpose. He added that till his term of five years end, the hospital will continue to function.

“My constituency is a rural area. The biggest government hospital here has been converted to a Covid-19 hospital. So people found it difficult for getting treatment for other minor ailments, and also they require a place nearby to their residence for vaccination. So I thought setting up a mini hospital at my MLA office which will be useful for public. The hospital is located less than 100 meters away from the bus stand making it convenient for people. More than 200 people have been vaccinated till now,” he said.

Markandanyan added that it cost him Rs one lakh to set up the whole facility and it was done from his own pocket.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu recorded 19,448 positive cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bring the state tally to 22,56,681. Among these Chennai accounted for 1,530 cases. Experts said the decline in number of cases in the city is a good sign as the positivity rate has gone below five per cent now. The city now has 5,18,162 cases.

The state also recorded 351 deaths, taking the toll to 27,356. A total of 31,360 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,299.