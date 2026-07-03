DMK legislator Anitha Radhakrishnan arrested over remarks on Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Radhakrishnan, who represents Tiruchendur constituency and serves as the DMK’s South District Secretary in Thoothukudi, was arrested by Authoor police shortly after the court dismissed his plea. (Photo: X/@ani_digital)

Former Minister and sitting DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan was arrested by the Thoothukudi police Friday after the Madras High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in a case registered over his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Radhakrishnan, who represents Tiruchendur constituency and serves as the DMK’s South District Secretary in Thoothukudi, was arrested by Authoor police shortly after the court dismissed his plea. Police sources said he was inspecting records at the Authoor Town Panchayat when a team led by Authoor Police Inspector and team apprehended him. He was later taken to the office of the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police, where Additional Superintendent of Police Arumugam questioned him.