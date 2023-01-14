scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

DMK leader suspended over abusive speech against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Krishnamoorthy was seen using Tamil cuss words on the Governor while addressing a gathering on Friday.

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy made the comments while addressing a gathering.

A day after DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy over abusive statements against Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, the party suspended him on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

On Friday, Krishnamoorthy had said, “If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, don’t I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don’t read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we’ll send terrorists so that they’ll gun you down”.

Krishnamoorthy also took a dig at BJP state chief K Annamalai and questioned if the latter was even an Indian citing the watch row. Further in his speech he also abused Leader of Opposition Edapaddi K Palaniswami and claimed that “a man is truly masculine only when he has a son”.

In Premium |BJP’s best-laid Tamil Nadu plans, and the R N Ravi effect

“Our former CM M Karunanidhi, current M K Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, they are all men because they brought sons into this world,” he said.

The leader’s comments come amid an on-going tussle between the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi. The already existing conflict between the two escalated further when Ravi made changes to the speech he read out in the Assembly during the first day of the ongoing session.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 21:01 IST
