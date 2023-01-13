DMK leader D Masthan’s murder: Younger brother arrested

The police on Friday arrested Ghouse Adam Basha, the younger brother of former Rajya Sabha member and DMK leader Dr D Masthan, for allegedly instigating his murder. Five people, including a close relative of the ex-MP, were arrested a week after his murder on December 22 after the police found that he was murdered over a financial dispute within the family.

According to a police officer familiar with the investigation, Basha’s arrest from his house in Red Hills in Chennai city suburbs was based on clear evidence about his role in the family’s financial dispute and in carrying out the murder plan.

Masthan’s death while travelling from Chennai to Trichy was initially reported to be due to cardiac arrest. However, after his son raised doubts, a police probe revealed that it was murder.

After the autopsy report determined that Masthan had suffocated to death, the police discovered discrepancies in the statements of Imran Batcha, Basha’s son-in-law, who had taken him to the hospital. Six people have been arrested in the case so far, including Basha, his son-in-law Batcha and his four close aides.

While the police used CCTV footage to track Masthan’s vehicle on the day of his death from north Chennai to the city’s southern suburbs, the evidence contradicted what Batcha told the police.

Batcha had said that his uncle Masthan had fainted in the car and he drove him to a hospital in Guduvanchery, south of Chennai. However, CCTV cameras along a 65-km stretch from Triplicane to Chengalpet showed that two more suspects had entered Masthan’s car en route, the police said. Also, another SUV was following Masthan’s vehicle. Batcha allegedly parked the car on the side of the road near Paranur tollgate in Chengalpattu where he and his close aides used force on Masthan before one of them covered his mouth and nose to suffocate him, the police found.

According to the police probe, Batcha took Masthan to a private hospital after suffocating him to death while others fled the scene in the SUV that followed.