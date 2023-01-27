scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru courts controversy after pushing DMK cadre in Salem

A video of Nehru stopping the DMK worker who attempted to shake hands with Udhayanidhi, and shoving him went viral on the social media.

When another worker extended his hand as if to shake the newly inducted Minister's hand, Nehru was seen stopping and shoving him in the video. (Twitter/@Annamalaibjp)

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru courted controversy when he shoved a party worker, who attempted to get close to newly inducted Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a reception held here.

A video of Nehru stopping the DMK worker who attempted to shake hands with Udhayanidhi, and shoving him went viral on the social media. Scores of workers were seen greeting Udhayanidhi during a reception hosted by the party’s Salem east district unit on his maiden visit as State Minister, late on Thursday night.

Thousands of DMK members had gathered near Thalaivasal bus stand to greet Udhayanidhi, son of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The party workers prevented one of their members from presenting him with a shawl, apparently in view of unmanageable crowd that kept coming on the stage. When another worker extended his hand as if to shake the newly inducted Minister’s hand, Nehru was seen stopping and shoving him in the video.

The incident drew instantaneous criticism from the opposition parties and BJP State chief K Annamalai commented that the DMK Ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people.

Posting the video on his twitter handle, Annamalai said in a tweet “looks like DMK Ministers have taken a pledge to beat up people. A minister throwing stones a few days back & another minister roughing up people now. All of these on a daily basis. Request @CMOTamilnadu to supply us protective equipment from here on to keep us safer!” In his tweet, Annamalai had referred to Dairy Minister S M Nasar, who on January 24 lost his cool, picked up clod and hurled it at a party worker during his inspection in Tiruvallur district.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 21:32 IST
