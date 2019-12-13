Chennai: DMK’s Udhayanidhi tears copy of Citizenship Bill during protest, arrested

DMK workers protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai on Friday. (Twitter/@arivalayam) DMK workers protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Chennai on Friday. (Twitter/@arivalayam)

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested Friday after staging a protest against the new citizenship law, during which he tore a copy of the Act. Udhayanidhi, the son of DMK chief M K Stalin, was arrested along with other party workers in Saidapet and is expected to be released this evening.

The DMK has said the CAB goes “against minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils”. When the Bill was debated in Lok Sabha, party MPs had questioned why the government was leaving out minorities from Sri Lanka, Maldives and Nepal and focusing only on refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The DMK also accused the ruling-AIADMK in the state for betraying the people by voting in favour of the Bill in Parliament.

In Salam, meanwhile, over 100 people were arrested Friday for demonstrations against the Act.

Stalin Thursday had announced that the opposition would hold a statewide protest on December 17 to condemn the state government’s support to the “anti-Tamil, anti-minority government at the Centre”.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

