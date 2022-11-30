scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

DMK hits back at BJP on PM Narendra Modi’s security lapse issue

Though the state government provides the basic arrangements, once the SPG arrives days ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, the state police have little role to play, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said.

PM Modi flags off first-ever torch relay for Chess Olympiad in Chennai (Photo: PTI)

The ruling DMK lashed out at the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for accusing the state government of a lapse in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July visit to Chennai and said on Wednesday that the Centre’s Special Protection Group (SPG) handles the security cover for Modi.

Though the state government provides the basic arrangements, once the SPG arrives days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the state police have little role to play, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said.

“The SPG takes full control of the security arrangements and the state police have no role thereafter. In such a case, even the chief minister can’t enter. This is a known fact,” he said.

Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Modi’s visit to Chennai, Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor R N
Ravi and sought a direction to the government to order an enquiry in the lapse.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...Premium
UPSC Key- November 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cyber-Attack’ or ‘China...
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...

“I wonder if there are any issues between Annamalai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Is he casting aspersions on Shah? He has been a police official and he ought to know the basics of security,” Elangovan told reporters here when his attention was drawn to Annamalai’s accusation.

More from Chennai

The DMK senior leader opined that the security issue should not have arisen. “I wonder if he (Annamalai) is blaming only the Centre and not the State government,” Eangovan remarked.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 10:27:37 pm
Next Story

Karnataka HC allows Datta Jayanti celebration at disputed Datta Peetha shrine for three days

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close