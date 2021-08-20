DMK govt’s 100 days little sweet, more bitter, says BJP leader Annamalai

The DMK government’s first 100 days have been a little sweet, more bitter and spicy mix, said BJP leader K Annamalai. He said this as he welcomed Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and other BJP functionaries who reached Thoothukudi Friday to take part in the event at Tirunelveli to observe the death anniversary of freedom fighter Ondiveeran.

Addressing the media at the airport, Annamalai said the tradition of Tamil Nadu has been to give an elected party six months before commenting on their governance. “I said a bit of sweet because they [DMK] coordinated with the central government in the Covid-19 pandemic and did a commendable job in controlling the spread of the second wave. Bitter is because they haven’t fulfilled their poll promises, they are talking about a lot of unwanted things like calling the Centre as Union government… they have targeted BJP cadres, many members of the party’s IT-wing and other leaders who are doing a great service to the party were arrested in many places. These are the reasons for calling their 100-day governance more bitter and a mix of too much spice,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing Kodanad issue, Annamalai said, “this is a closed case. It came in the media that a statement has been given before the magistrate and the former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s name has been included in that. It was discussed even in the assembly. There is nothing wrong on the part of AIADMK members. It looks like DMK is reopening the case with a political motive. Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government should leave all these things and concentrate on the prevention of the third Covid wave, vaccination process and provide better governance instead of taking these cases or conducting IT raids,” Annamalai added.