DMK govt sugar-coating flood situation in Chennai, several areas inundated: EPS

AIADMK interim general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Monday that the ruling DMK government was spreading false information about waterlogging and that several areas in the city were inundated.

Addressing reporters after inspecting rain-affected areas in Chennai on Monday along with former ministers, the AIADMK leader said: “People are suffering. The Chief Minister, other ministers and officials are claiming that there is no water stagnation in any area and with the help of stormwater drains they have pumped out all the stagnant water… You (media) came with me and saw the situation. People are unable to come out of their houses and are using boat services.”

Palaniswami said in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Mugalivakkam and Rajeshwari Nagar, the entire neighbourhood was surrounded by floodwater. “Not Stalin, nor any other minister paid a visit here. They should take measures on a war footing and deploy high-power pumps to take out the stagnant water. Also, as opposed to the government’s claim, there is no medical camp here. There is no relief camp as well to accommodate people affected by floods. Basic things were not supplied to the people of this area,” he alleged.

Commenting on Chief Minister M K Stalin’s claim that there is no water stagnation in Chennai due to measures taken by his government, Palaniswami said the northeast monsoon has just begun and hence there is no water stagnation in many areas.

Palaniswami said Chennai received only about 5 cm of rainfall and if it starts receiving about 30 to 40 cm, like it did during the AIADMK rule, the entire city will be affected as works on the stormwater drains have not been completed properly.

Earlier on Monday, Stalin reached Cuddalore to inspect damages caused by the rain and provide relief measures to people in the most affected areas. Heavy rain has battered Cuddalore, Chidambaram and Mayiladuthurai, causing huge damage to agricultural fields. Data issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department shows close to 45,000 hectares of crops have been submerged, causing huge losses to farmers in 24 districts.