DMK government green-lights 10.5% quota for Vanniyars in Tamil Nadu

The M K Stalin-led DMK government Monday issued a government order for implementation of 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community with retrospective effect from February 26, 2021, the date on which the law was passed in the state Assembly during the previous AIADMK regime.

The move comes weeks after the Supreme Court refused to stay the legislation.

The government has revised the 200-point roster prescribed in Schedule V of the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Condition of Service) Act, 2016 in order to enforce the reservation.

“Government of Tamil Nadu Act No.8 2021,thereby offering special reservation to the Most Backward Classes (Vanniyarkula Kshatriya), Most Backward Classes and Denotified communities and Most Backward Classes at ten and a half per cent, seven per cent and two and a half per cent respectively, within twenty per cent reservation provided for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities,” the order said.

S Ramadoss, founder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which had been seeking reservation for the community for long, thanked the Chief Minister and said the situation of the Vanniyar community will gradually improve with the reservation in education and employment. He also expressed gratitude to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam for enacting the law.

During the Assembly session, Stalin had assured PMK chief G K Mani that a good decision would be taken on the reservation.

Right before the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections came into force in February this year, the then Edappadi-led state government had made a temporary arrangement by passing a Bill providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to the Vanniyarkula Kshatriya community, a key demand which the PMK had placed before the ruling government in the run-up to the polls. The Bill promised reservation of 10.5 per cent for the Vanniyarkula Kshatriyas, seven per cent for the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities and 2.5 per cent for other Most Backward Classes.