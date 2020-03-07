DMK general secretary Anbazhagan passes away at 97

DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Chennai. DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Chennai.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) General Secretary Kalyanasundaram Anbazhagan passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Chennai. He was 97.

He died at Apollo Hospitals after a prolonged illness.

Condoling the demise of the leader, the DMK postponed all its party functions and announced that flags will fly half-mast for a week.

Anbazhagan served as the DMK general secretary for nine consecutive terms from 1977.

A nine-time MLA, Anbazhagan was also a one-time Lok Sabha member and former finance minister of Tamil Nadu. He was also a close friend of former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

