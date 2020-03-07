Chennai, Tamil News Today Live Updates: DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passes away; Condolences pour in

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) General Secretary Kalyanasundaram Anbazhagan passed away early Saturday morning in Chennai following prolonged illness.
The 97-year-old, who was a close friend of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in the last week of February following age-related ailments.
DMK president M K Stalin condoled the death of the nonagenarian and announced that all flags will be flown at half-mast for a week as a mark of respect to the nine-time MLA.
DMK chief M K Stalin penned an emotional letter to Anbazhagan following his demise. Condoling the demise of the leader, party chief M K Stalin, who addressed Anbazhagan as ‘periyappa’ (like an uncle), said a 'Dravidian Everest' has fallen. “When my appa (father) passed away, I consoled myself that periyappa is there to guide me. Now, after the demise of Periyappa, who will I look up to for advice, how do I comfort myself?”, he wrote.
Stalin also said that it wasn’t easy to get a word of appreciation from Anbazhagan and that he was fortunate to have received the same on several occasions. He added that his heart aches for the man who gave him the greatest honour of his life by declaring him the next party chief after Kalaignar.
MNM chief and actor Kamal Haasan extended his condolences to the family of K Anbazhagan following his demise. "The loss of a leader of Tamil Nadu who gave clarity to the Dravidian ideology and was a committed follower of the movement until the end the end is very painful. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and his movement", tweeted Kamal Haasan.
As a mark of respect to the late general secretary, DMK chief M K Stalin announced that no party celebrations or events will be held for a week as DMK mourns the demise of K Anbazhagan. Stalin also announced that all flags will be flown at half-mast for a week.
Prior to Anbazhagan's demise, Stalin had declined all birthday celebrations on March 1 following Anbazhagan's hospitalisation.
The body of the late DMK general secretary, K Anbazhagan has been kept at his residence at Kilpauk for public viewing. DMK president M K Stalin and several other cadre paid their respects to the leader at his residence following his death early Saturday morning.
