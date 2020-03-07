Chennai, Tamil News Today Live Updates: DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan passes away; Condolences pour in

Stalin pens emotional letter to Anbazhagan

DMK chief M K Stalin penned an emotional letter to Anbazhagan following his demise. Condoling the demise of the leader, party chief M K Stalin, who addressed Anbazhagan as ‘periyappa’ (like an uncle), said a 'Dravidian Everest' has fallen. “When my appa (father) passed away, I consoled myself that periyappa is there to guide me. Now, after the demise of Periyappa, who will I look up to for advice, how do I comfort myself?”, he wrote.

Stalin also said that it wasn’t easy to get a word of appreciation from Anbazhagan and that he was fortunate to have received the same on several occasions. He added that his heart aches for the man who gave him the greatest honour of his life by declaring him the next party chief after Kalaignar.