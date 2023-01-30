DMK functionary abuses Dalit youth for entering temple, suspended from party

A DMK union secretary was allegedly caught on camera abusing a Dalit youth for entering a temple maintained by the Hindu and Religious Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE).

According to the police, the incident happened at Arulmigu Sri Periya Mariamman Temple in Tamil Nadu’s Thirumalaigiri (Salem district) Thursday.

The man abusing the youth in the video has been identified as D Manickam, a secretary of the party’s Salem South Union.

In the video shared on social media, Manickam can be seen using extremely abusive and derogatory words against the youth as well as his father during a panchayat meeting organised after the youth entered the temple.

The DMK functionary was seen threatening that he would ensure that none of the members of the youth’s family can stay in the village.

According to the police, several events were taking place at the temple as part of the consecration and the youth entered the temple and reached near the sanctum to seek the blessings of the deity Thursday.

Soon after he entered the temple, a section of Hindus engaged in some argument with the youth and later informed Manickam, who is the local panchayat leader, about the incident.

In the video, Manickam can be heard saying that several people from his village told him that they don’t want to enter the temple as he (Dalit youth) had set foot on the premises.

Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan issued a statement announcing that Manickam has been temporarily suspended from the party for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to the party.

Addressing media persons in Salem Monday, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary Imayavaramban said the incident has caused much pain to the Dalit community.

He also requested the police and the government to take necessary action against the now-suspended DMK functionary.

The police noted that they have received a complaint from the victim about the incident.