scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

DMK former MP Masthan believed dead was murdered, 5 held

The Guduvanchery police, who took up the case after Masthan's son preferred a complaint claiming suspicion in his father's death on December 22, formed special teams and narrowed down on the culprits.

DMK former MP S Masthan (Twitter/@Masthan)

DMK former MP S Masthan, believed to have died due to complaints of chest pain, was murdered allegedly due to financial dealing and five people including his driver have been arrested, police said on Friday.

The Guduvanchery police, who took up the case after Masthan’s son preferred a complaint claiming suspicion in his father’s death on December 22, formed special teams and narrowed down on the culprits.

“Enquiries revealed that Masthan’s death was not natural, but was faked. He was assaulted and smothered to death in the car,” a senior police official claimed.

After inviting several people including prominent DMK leaders for his son’s wedding, Masthan, who was vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission, was returning home when he was said to have suffered cardiac arrest. He was rushed to a private hospital in Guduvanchery where the doctors declared him as brought dead, said police.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Italy to Israel: How 2022 has been the year of right-wing politics
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
Delhi Confidential | India On Post: Serbia releases stamp to mark nation&...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
First batch of IIT Bombay comes back to campus to reflect on the journey ...
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny
The year of Rohit Sharma’s tryst with World Cup destiny

Suspecting foul play, his son lodged a complaint with the Guduvanchery police.

Police also took into account the autopsy report, which indicated injuries on Masthan’s body. Detailed enquiry by the police revealed that some of his relatives, who had financial dispute with him had allegedly smothered him in the car and later claimed that Masthan suffered chest pain, the police official said.

More from Chennai

The Guduvanchery police have arrested Nazeer, Imran Basha, Thoufiq Ahmed, driver Lokesh and Thamim alias Sultan in connection with the murder of Masthan.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 18:11 IST
Next Story

In the new year, AI will reshape the technology industry and its relationship with the masses

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close