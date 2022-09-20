scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

DMK deputy gen secy Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits politics

Jagadeesan had joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting the AIADMK.

In a statement, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan said she had informed the DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29 (source: Twitter)

DMK deputy general secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan on Tuesday announced her decision to quit her post and from the party.

The 75-year old Jagadeesan, who represented Tiruchengode constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009, was Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the same period, also said she was ending her over four-decade stint in active politics.

In a statement, she said she had informed the DMK president M K Stalin about it on August 29.

“I submitted my resignation to party president M K Stalin on August 29. I am quitting the DMK and also from active politics,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: surveyPremium
Indians prefer religious organisations, beggars for making donations: survey
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: At Maharashtra Congress meeting to pick next party ch...
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...Premium
Interview with Raghav Chadha: ‘Gujarat an election like no other, B...
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so farPremium
SC quota for Dalit Muslims and Christians: story so far

Jagadeesan said she was happy Stalin, who took the DMK to victory in the Assembly elections in the state in 2021 and assumed office as Chief Minister was being appreciated for his good work.

“I am happy that our chief minister M K Stalin is being appreciated across the country for the good work he is doing for the state and the party,” Jagadeesan said.

She had contested the 2021 Assembly elections from Modakurichi constituency, but was defeated by BJP’s C Saraswathy.

Advertisement

Jagadeesan had joined the DMK in 1980 after quitting the AIADMK. She had served as a Minister in the government led by M Karunanidhi from 1989 to 1991.

More from Chennai

She had also served as a Minister in the government headed by late chief minister M G Ramachandran from 1977 to 1980.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 11:39:44 am
Next Story

DU entrance test for PG admissions likely in second week of October

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 20: Latest News
Advertisement