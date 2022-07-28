DMK burdening common man with steep hike in power tariff: BJP

July 28, 2022 6:45:12 am
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Wednesday claimed the ruling DMK dispensation’s move to hike power tariff steeply has thrust a fiscal burden on the common man and accused the government of purchasing power from private producers after reducing the generation through the State power plants, a charge refuted by the State Power Minister V Senthil Balaji.
The State achieved a record generation of 5,689 MW through wind turbines, including a single-day generation of 120 MU (million unit) on July 9 besides a maximum of 3,633 MW power through solar plants including a single-day generation of 27 MU on July 1. Steps have been taken to expedite the expansion of the projects at north Chennai and Ennore by March-end next year, the Minister told reporters in Chennai.
The inept & corrupt @arivalayam government has put their’s, their family’s & their proxy’s interest ahead of the state’s people.
Their irresponsible actions in raising EB tariffs to benefit a few & to fill their personal coffers will not go unquestioned! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/RtHpiXIQms
— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) July 27, 2022
Accusing the local strongman and State Power Minister of corrupt practices, Annamalai, who led a massive protest against the government for proposing a hike in power tariff, alleged the State government spent about Rs 4,600 crore to purchase power from the private producers after reducing the generation through its power plants.
“Senthil Balaji and his DMK want the people to remain poor to indulge in cash for votes during elections. But the BJP will not allow this,” Annamalai said and claimed that DMK Ministers were likely to imprisoned for their corrupt practices.
Daring Annamalai to file a case before the court if he had evidence and courage, Senthil Balaji, when sought for his comments, replied the BJP leader was trying to grab headlines by making frivolous allegations
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
