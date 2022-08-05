scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

DMK blaming Centre, as it couldn’t fulfill poll promise: BJP

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai accused the State government of coming out with excuses for not implementing its election promises and said this was 'unacceptable.'

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 5, 2022 6:47:10 am
tamil nadu bjp president annamalaiBJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai (Twitter/@annamalai)

In a bid to conceal its inability to deliver upon its poll assurances, the DMK government resorted to blame the Centre on plethora of issues including fuel prices, BJP Tamil Nadu Chief K Annamalai claimed on Thursday.

He accused the State government of coming out with excuses for not implementing its election promises and said this was ‘unacceptable.’ “Since the last 6 months the Centre had reduced Rs 14.5 per litre petrol and Rs 17 for litre diesel, whereas the State had reduced a mere Rs 3,” Annamalai said.

Also Read |Tamil Nadu: 18 men barge into a house, kidnap a woman; 9 held

The fuel prices were cheaper in neighbouring Puducherry and also in certain States such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, compared to Tamil Nadu, he claimed.

“How can the Central government be blamed for the DMK’s inability to fulfill its election promises?” Annamalai asked during a press conference here.

The Tamil Nadu government should stop blaming the Centre and instead take steps to honour its poll promise of reducing the prices by Rs 5 and Rs 4 per litre petrol and diesel, respectively, and LPG price by Rs 100, promised in the run up to Assembly election last year.

Also Read |Father arrested for impregnating 13-year-old daughter in Vellore

Referring to DMK MP Kanimozhi raising the issue in the Parliament, he urged her to advise Chief Minister M K Stalin to implement the party’s poll promises and desist from targetting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Also, the BJP chief said State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan’s accusation of the Centre with regard to allocation to Tamil Nadu and GST dues was like “concealing the entire pumpkin in rice”.

The Narendra Modi government had extended over Rs 39,000 crore grant-in-aid to Tamil Nadu and during the last 8 years, the BJP government provided Rs 7.5 lakh crore for infrastructure development in the State, he claimed.

“The DMK government has unreasonably increased the prices of food products and is spreading half-truths that these were basis of the recommendations of the GST council,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Thiaga Rajan conveniently chose not to address this price rise in its entirety,” Annamalai said and wondered if the DMK’s allies endorsed his views.

On former Telecommunication Minister A Raja’s allegation of irregularities in the 5G Spectrum auction, the BJP president said the former has no locus standi to talk on the issue.

Must Read |A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

“I would be constrained to talk about the 2G Spectrum scam. During Raja’s tenure it was auctioned on first-come-first served basis and not through a transparent tendering process as was done on Monday,” Annamalai claimed.

The 5G Spectrum was India’s biggest ever auction with bids upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, he said and asked Raja to raise the issue in the Parliament.

Taking strong exception to the DMK MPs targetting the Union Finance Minister, Annamalai said no reason was given by the DMK and allies in staging a walk out when Sitharaman was replying in Tamil.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star feesPremium
Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

“They should apologise for insulting the Tamil people by walking out of the Parliament when Sitharaman was replying in Tamil,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 06:47:10 am

Most Popular

1

Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, raise issues

2

Mumbai: Chemistry graduate among five arrested in Rs 1,400 crore drug haul

3

Day after Rahul jibe, RSS hits back: Rise above politics

4

Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble

5

In note to Govt, CJI Ramana names Justice U U Lalit as his successor

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Push back in Kansas
Push back in Kansas
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Explained: What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will ...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Quixplained: Tensions between US, China, & Taiwan over Nancy Pelosi's...
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
Mirwaiz completes 3 years in detention since Aug 4, 2019
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
At Mamata’s meeting in Delhi, Abhishek spells out House strategy
Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias
Gujarat

Students boycott meals cooked by Dalits; officials say no caste bias

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Found new Rs 2.25 crore trail linked to Sanjay Raut: ED to court

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Shubhra Gupta writes: Sinking Bollywood, inflated star fees

Premium
Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts
Rajasthan

Beneficiaries told to create ‘dummy’ social media accounts

What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
Explained

What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Washed away and in poor shape, work begins to restore ghats along Yamuna

Washed away and in poor shape, work begins to restore ghats along Yamuna

Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission
Uddhav versus Shinde

Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement