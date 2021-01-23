DMK approaches State Election Commission, alleges AIADMK using govt funds for party ads

The DMK Friday approached the State Election Commission alleging that the ruling AIADMK was using government funds to publish advertisements in the media promoting their party ahead of the 2021 assembly election.

DMK Organising Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi, senior lawyer and MP P Wilson met Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo and submitted their complaint against AIADMK. The DMK alleged the government has spent close to Rs 1000 crore since February 2020 at the cost of the state exchequer.

Bharathi said as per the instructions from the Election Commission and the Supreme Court, a government advertisement should not have symbols or any other items promoting the party, however, the AIADMK government is involved in these acts going against the Constitutional mandate.

Citing the direction by the EC in 2016, Bharathi said utilising public funds for promoting any political party or propagating its election symbol is unethical to the concept of free and fair election and denies a level playing field to all the registered political parties.

“We don’t have an issue with their advertisements, it’s just that they can’t use the consolidated fund for their propaganda. It’s kept for the welfare of the public. Do whatever from your party fund,” Bharathi said.

The DMK leader added that the Tamil Nadu government is already having debt worth Rs six lakh crore and under these circumstances, the AIADMK government is involved in these acts.

“During his (Edappadi) campaign, we can see so many banners and flex boards. The motorists are subjected to all kinds of discomfort. The court has banned the erection of these banners across the city, but AIADMK government hasn’t obeyed those orders. They have been operating in a dictatorial manner,” he said.