DMK and its alliance partners to hold rally against CAA on December 23

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance partners Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), etc will be holding a joint protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on December 23 in Chennai. DMK president MK Stalin said the decision was taken unanimously by all party leaders after a meeting on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at the party headquarters in Chennai, Stalin said CAA has been enacted to disrupt the peace in the country. “The DMK-led secular progressive alliance will be holding a rally in Chennai on December 23. We have two questions to the central government, why did the bill exclude Srilankan Tamils from the citizenship? Why Muslims are not included amongst the other religious communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who can seek citizenship in India? We will raise these questions in our rally. AIADMK has 11 Rajya Sabha members and PMK has 1 Rajya Sabha member, these 12 members have voted in favour of CAA, they have been identified as traitors with their shameful act, Tamil Nadu people will never forget them,” he said. Follow Citizenship Act protests LIVE Updates

Stalin said the protest against the CAA is happening all over the country. He said the NDA government should listen to the demands of the opposition and take a decision for the welfare of the country. “I invite students and the common public who are not affiliated with any political party to participate in the rally,” Stalin said.

He further added that the AIADMK government is nothing but a puppet of BJP. When asked about CM Edappadi Palanisami’s comment which justified the CAA stating it doesn’t affect Indians, Stalin said: “Edappadi Palanisami is a person who will fall on the feet and accept whatever the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Central government says, so it’s not surprising to see such a comment from him.”

The DMK leader also said BJP has been ruling this country since 2014 but there has been no progress. When asked about former BJP MP Pon Radhakrishanan’s comment, which stated that DMK is provoking students to act against the central government and so their party has decided to hold a state-wide protest condemning DMK’s daylight disguise on December 20, Stalin said: “They don’t have any records to show their achievements to people, so they are trying to organise protest against DMK and want to create unwanted tension, we are not bothered about them.”

Stalin said he also spoke to Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan who had shown interest to join the rally. “I spoke to him (Kamal Haasan) over the phone. Since this rally is organised by DMK and its alliance partners, we are not sure whether we could accommodate other political parties. If required, we will definitely invite everyone.”

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Palanisami addressed reporters at Salem airport. Commenting on the opposition’s claim that AIADMK has done injustice to Sri Lankan Tamils by voting in favour of CAA, Edappadi said, “Stalin is spreading false information about Citizenship law. AIADMK has always stood for Sri Lankan Tamils, we have said that they should be given dual citizenship and we stand by that. What did DMK do for the welfare of Sri Lankan Tamils when they were in alliance with Congress? Congress was in power for 13 years, why they didn’t get citizenship for them? DMK is staging a drama, Stalin and his party are not qualified to talk about Sri Lankan Tamils,” Edappadi said.

