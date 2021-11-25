DMK and corruption two sides of same coin: JP Nadda

BJP National President J.P. Nadda addresses during an inauguration of newly constructed District Offices in Tiruppur, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Lashing out at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, BJP National President JP Nadda on Wedesday said the party and corruption were two sides of the same coin, and criticised it for “dynasty rule.”

Comparing the governments at the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and the one in Tamil Nadu, Nadda alleged while the ruling dispensation in the state was “full of corruption with intent of corruption, misgovernance, nepotism and favouritism,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was keen to serve the poor and women here through various schemes like Jandhan Yojana, Rural Housing, Swachch Bharath Mission, various road projects, free gas connections and assistance for farmers.

“When we talk about Tamil Nadu, I can say that this government which is functioning is a government which is full of corruption. DMK and corruption, they are the two sides of the same coin,” he charged.

“It is a dynastic rule, it is a family rule. You cannot imagine in DMK that anybody other than the family can come and give the leadership,” Nadda said while addressing the party workers after inaugurating four BJP offices at various districts of the state, virtually from here.

The BJP, however, has leaders from “very humble background,” like Pon Radhakrishnan, L Murugan, Nainar Nagendran and the incumbent state president K Annamalai, he said.

Stating that the dynastic rule is a challenge for democracy and democratic values, he said one cannot speak other than the tune set by the dynasty or the family and serve the same and not the state and the nation.

However, while in BJP one serves the nation.

Recalling Modi’s various efforts for Tamil Nadu, Nadda said the PM has sanctioned one AIIMS–at Madurai and 11 medical colleges for the state.

He ridiculed the offices of other parties as those functioning in the house of leader and family.

“Once the leader goes, the party goes, once the family goes, the party goes,” he said.

He urged the BJP’s state workers to strive towards bringing the party to power in democratic ways in the state in the coming times and be the voice of the people.