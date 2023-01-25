scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

DMK allies to boycott Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi’s Republic Day high tea

Asked about the parties' decision to skip the governor’s event, BJP state president K Annamalai says the tea costs would be saved.

Ruling MLAs recently skipped the Pongal celebrations organised by the governor at his residence. (File)

Allies of the ruling DMK have announced that they will boycott the Republic Day high tea hosted by Governor R N Ravi, who has been locked in a tussle with the state government over several issues including the recent Tamil Nadu-vs-Tamizhagam debate.

In a statement on Wednesday, Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai said that party MLAs would boycott the event scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Political Pulse |DMK to attend TN Governor Ravi’s R-Day tea party, allies set to boycott it

The Sriperumbudur MLA said the governor was unnecessarily delaying his assent to numerous bills passed by the Assembly including the ones that ban online gambling and scrap NEET for medical admission in Tamil Nadu.

In a strongly worded letter, Selvaperunthagai claimed that the governor was acting as a face of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He said the governor was disrupting the activities of political parties and running a parallel government while acting as a “stooge” of the BJP-led central government, which he said was trying to interfere in the state government’s policy matters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...

The Congress MLA urged the governor to act responsibly in future.

Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalavan issued a statement on Tuesday saying his Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) would not attend the high tea and urged the central government to recall the governor.

Also in Political Pulse |After ‘Tamizhagam’ row, Tamil Nadu Governor modifies prepared Assembly speech, and walks out after CM’s protest

The Left parties and the Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi have also announced a boycott of the event.

Advertisement

Ruling MLAs recently skipped the Pongal celebrations organised by the governor at his residence.

More from Chennai

Asked about the parties’ decision to skip the governor’s event, the Opposition BJP’s state president, K Annamalai, said the tea costs would be saved.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 20:13 IST
Next Story

SC asks CBI, Gujarat Govt why they want activist Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in jail

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close