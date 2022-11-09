scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu Governor

In a detailed memorandum dated November 2, 2022, and submitted with the office of the President in New Delhi, the ruling alliance flagged a number of issues concerning the Governor, including the pending NEET bill and said all the acts were "unbecoming of the Governor."

The petition was signed by SPA members of Parliament. (File)

The DMK on Tuesday said its-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) has petitioned President Droupadi Murmu, urging the ‘sacking’ of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, with whom the ruling dispensation in the state is at loggerheads over a number of issues.

In a detailed memorandum dated November 2, 2022, and submitted with the office of the President in New Delhi, the ruling alliance flagged a number of issues concerning the Governor, including the pending NEET bill and said all the acts were “unbecoming of the Governor.” The petition was signed by SPA members of Parliament.

Read also |DMK wants Tamil Nadu Governor gone: What does the law say on how a Governor can be sacked?

“Clearly, Thiru (Mr) R N Ravi has violated the oath he took under Article 159 to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu. Far from it, he has been instigating communal hatred, and is a threat to the peace and tranquility of the State… therefore by his conduct and actions, Thiru R N Ravi has proved that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor and therefore he deserves to be sacked immediately,” the MPs said in the 9-page memorandum, a copy of which was released here.

More from Chennai

They also submitted a list of pending Assembly Bills with the Raj Bhavan, including the one that seeks to confer the power of Vice Chancellor appointments to the state government instead of the Chancellor, i.e., the Governor.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...Premium
Telcos in crosshairs of DRI & Customs over router imports, notices to...
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, GujaratPremium
Freebies or welfare? First test for BJP in Himachal, Gujarat

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 09:58:49 am
Next Story

England players trust security advice on Pakistan tour 100% – Ben Stokes

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 09: Latest News
Advertisement