DMK takes swipe at AIADMK, says CM’s Assembly constituencies plan an opportunity

Praising the ‘Chief Minister in your constituency’ (CMIYC) scheme and its extension to all the 234 Assembly segments in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK on Friday said that opposition parties from now on could not make a claim that their constituencies were ignored.

‘Murasoli’, the DMK’s Tamil mouthpiece, outlining the scheme’s features in its editorial said that the CMIYC provided a great opportunity to all legislators and took a swipe at principal opposition AIADMK over the matter.

This is a pioneering initiative for the entire country, which eliminates scope for criticism like a specific Assembly segment getting priority since it is represented by the Chief Minister, a minister or ruling party members, it said.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) must welcome the CMIYC if he is truly concerned about his constituency and the people, considering that the scheme is a big opportunity to serve them, the editorial stated.

Hinting at the legal battle in court between EPS and O Panneerselvam over the AIADMK leadership question, the daily said Palaniswami ‘does not know governance’. Also, EPS would not understand the good and benevolent intentions of the ruling party leaders helming governance.

Chief Minister M K Stalin’s oft-repeated words — that he is the CM for all the people irrespective of whether or not they voted for his party the DMK — are heartfelt, Murasoli said.

Citing Stalin’s letter sent days ago to all MLAs on CMIYC and his further assertion in Coimbatore that the scheme is extended to all the 234 constituencies, the DMK daily said: “From now onwards, it cannot be said that our Assembly constituency is ignored as we belong to the opposition.” MLAs, whether they belong to the AIADMK or the BJP, could implement long-pending key proposals in their respective constituencies under this scheme in consultation with district collectors.

On August 23, Stalin wrote to all MLAs to prioritise 10 specific long-time demands of people in their respective constituencies and forward their recommendations in the next 15 days to the district collectors.

Stalin had said that there may be a scenario wherein people’s enduring requests in their Assembly segments could not be fulfilled through the existing government schemes.

The CMIYC scheme would provide an opportunity to implement such essential proposals. Approval would be accorded for such proposed initiatives that are necessary and unfulfilled for a long time, the Chief Minister had said.

Drinking water, water resources-related infrastructure amenities, work aimed at marketing farm produce, link-bridges, roads and educational institutions are among the several initiatives Stalin cited that may be endorsed by MLAs in urban and rural regions of the state.