DMDK sets terms for alliance partner AIADMK ahead of seat sharing talks for TN polls

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) treasurer and wife of ‘Captain’ Vijaykanth, Premalatha Vijaykanth, has said that her party expects senior ally AIADMK to allocate 41 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. Premalatha added that it will be similar to the deal her outfit struck with the ruling party in the 2011 Assembly polls.

Addressing reporters after a party meeting at Dharmapuri, Premalatha said “We are ready for the Assembly elections. We have appointed zonal and district functionaries in all the 234 constituencies to oversee preparatory work. Booth-committee work is also being conducted in full swing. We will launch our campaign after the general committee meeting.”

On the release of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, Premalatha said she wishes her good luck and as a woman, she will welcome Chinnamma if she wishes to foray into electoral politics. However, the DMDK leader side-stepped a query on whether Sasikala’s release would have any impact on the AIADMK ahead of the elections, saying it was a purely an internal issue of the ruling party.

On Captain Vijaykanth’s health and the probability of him taking part in the electioneering process, Premalatha said he is doing fine and will take part in the final leg of the party’s campaign.

Though her party is still keeping cordial ties with the AIADMK, Premalatha said the ruling party should initiate seat-sharing talks at the earliest as it will enable the alliance partners to campaign. The state election is just a few months away.

Scoffing at DMK chief Stalin’s key poll pledge of addressing people’s grievances within 100 days of forming the government, Premalatha said that his party had been in power five times during which it fulfilled none of its poll promises.