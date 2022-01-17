Disappointed, unacceptable: CM Stalin writes to PM Modi after Centre rejects Tamil Nadu’s proposed tableau for Republic Day parade

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his disappointment at the Centre’s decision to reject the proposed tableau of Tamil Nadu from the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin said the Union Ministry of Defence had proposed “India @ 75 – Freedom Struggle, Ideas @ 75, Achievements @ 75, Actions @ 75, & Resolve @ 75”as the theme of tableaux for the Republic Day parade and Tamil Nadu had submitted sketches choosing the theme, “Tamil Nadu in the Freedom Struggle”, depicting the renowned freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu.

Stalin claimed that the state representatives had appeared before the expert committee for selection of tableaux thrice and the expert committee had expressed satisfaction with regard to Tamil Nadu’s theme in the first meeting itself.

The design depicted freedom fighters of Tamil Nadu during the British raj in the front and those from the East India Company’s period at the back of the tableau, Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu proposed to highlight the roles of freedom fighters VO Chidambarananar, Maha Kavi Subramaniya Bharathiyar, Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar and Maruthu Brothers through the tableau. It was noted that the rear of the tableau had been designed to showcase a statue of Rani Velu Nachiyar riding a horse with a sword in hand, flanked by female soldiers.

“Exclusion of the tableau of Tamil Nadu will deeply hurt the sentiments and patriotic feelings of the people of Tamil Nadu. That the committee chooses to ignore and reject all the seven designs shown to it as per the modifications suggested by its members is unacceptable. I am given to understand that Tamil Nadu was not called for the fourth round of meeting and it was informed that the state of Tamil Nadu has been left out while shortlisting,” Stalin said.

VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, and several other DMK leaders have also criticised the Centre for rejecting Tamil Nadu’s proposed tableau for the Republic Day parade.