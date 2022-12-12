scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Disabled rights group writes ‘open letter’ to TN CM on access to public transport

They have been working on making Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) vehicles here and other transport corporation buses accessible for persons with disabilities for almost 20 years, but "despite orders we have not been successful yet," the letter stated.

Earlier, a public interest litigation was also filed in the Madras High Court on the matter but the transport department files affidavits saying it doesn't have additional funds to buy/make buses accessible or that there was no infrastructure to run such vehicles. (File)

The Disability Rights Group has written an “open letter” to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, seeking immediate steps to ensure the disabled persons get access to public transport.

Earlier, a public interest litigation was also filed in the Madras High Court on the matter but the transport department files affidavits saying it doesn’t have additional funds to buy/make buses accessible or that there was no infrastructure to run such vehicles.

“We, therefore urge your esteemed office to take necessary steps at the earliest to ensure public transport is accessible in terms of both vehicles and infrastructure,” it added.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 06:37:25 am
