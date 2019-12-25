Director of popular Tamil orchestra ‘Lakshman Sruthi’ found dead

Raman had been Ill for quite some time. He ended his life on Tuesday night, the police said. Raman had been Ill for quite some time. He ended his life on Tuesday night, the police said.

Popular Tamil orchestra ‘Lakshman Shruti’ director V Raman was found dead at his house in Ashok Nagar in Chennai. The 54-year-old director, who was ill for quite some time, committed suicide on Tuesday night, according to the police.

According to reports, Raman was part of a performance in Kamarajar Arangam on Tuesday evening. He had left the show mid-way and returned home.

“After we received the information about the incident we immediately rushed to the spot. Raman had been ill for quite some time, he ended his life on Tuesday night. We are carrying out further investigation to know the reason behind the suicide, his body has been sent for post-mortem,” the Ashok Nagar police said.

However, a statement on the orchestra’s website said Raman had died due to cardiac arrest around 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

Raman and his brother V Lakshman founded the Lakshman Sruthi Orchestra in 1987 with 10 band members. The orchestra has since then performed over 10,000 stage shows across the globe in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Punjabi, among other languages.

In 1994, Lakshman Sruthi created a world record by becoming the first orchestra to carry out a 36-hour nonstop light-music performance on December 17 and 18th at Kamarajar Arangam in Chennai. After a successful run of concerts, Lakshman Sruthi launched their music school in 2003. They also run a musical instruments shop in Ashok Nagar.

Raman holds a Ph.D. degree in M.SC (Zoology) and was trained in Gymnastics and Silambam. He is survived by his wife Nirmala, his son Manoj Kumar and his brothers Murugavel and Lakshman.

