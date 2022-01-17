Death of a differently-abled man in Salem: Tamil Nadu CM transfers case to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday announced the transfer of the case associated with the death of a differently-abled person to CB-CID and said Rs 10 lakh would be provided as a solatium to his family.

Prabhakaran (45), a differently-abled man belonging to Scheduled Caste, had been living alongside his wife Hamsala and two sons at Karuppur in Salem.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister, the police had arrested a man named Kumar of Arur in Dharmapuri in November 2021 for involvement in a jewellery theft at a grocery store owner’s house in Senthamangalam in Namakkal. On further enquiry, the police had arrested Prabhakaran and Hamsala in connection with the incident. On January 11, the cops lodged Prabhakaran in Namakkal Sub Jail and Hamsala in Salem women’s prison.

On January 12, Prabhakar had fallen ill and was rushed to the Namakkal district government hospital and was later shifted to Salem Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Government Hospital. He was declared dead the same night.

The incident led to huge uproar in his town. Prabhakaran’s family and members of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) staged a protest in front of the district collector’s office claiming that the death occurred due to custodial torture. They refused to receive the body and urged the district administration to take action against the police officers involved in the incident and provide compensation for the victim.

Salem SP Sri Abhinav, Namakkal SP Saroj Kumar and other higher officials held talks with Hamsala and members of VCK and assured to take appropriate action. A case was registered based on the complaint of the brother of the deceased. The Salem Judicial Magistrate No 1 G Kalaivani initiated an enquiry into the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, Salem city Najmul Hoda suspended special sub inspectors L Poongodi and A Chandran and constable Kulandaivelu. Subsequently, the family agreed to receive the body.

VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan took to Twitter saying Prabhakaran was laid to rest on January 16. He recommended stern action against the police.