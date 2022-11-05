scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

3 die inhaling toxic fumes after refrigerator explodes

Two others - a woman and her six-year-old daughter - have been hospitalised and kept under observation, the Collector said

Three of a family at Urapakkam in Chengalpattu district died after inhaling toxic gas (Representational)

Three of a family at Urapakkam in Chengalpattu district died after inhaling toxic gas that reportedly emanated from the refrigerator, which exploded in their apartment on Friday, Collector Rahul Nadh said.

Two others – a woman and her six-year-old daughter – have been hospitalised and kept under observation, the Collector said after inspecting the house on the first floor near the Urapakkam railway station, where the explosion occurred.

The family member inhaled the fumes which spread across the room in which they were sleeping.

“The house was kept locked for about a year and the fridge was not in use for a long time. An enquiry into whether a short circuit caused the explosion is on,” Nadh said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
In 20 days from Himachal to Gujarat poll dates, a blitzkrieg of projects,...Premium
In 20 days from Himachal to Gujarat poll dates, a blitzkrieg of projects,...
More from Chennai

He urged members of the public to get electrical appliances like refrigerator and air-conditioner checked if they were not used for a long time.

First published on: 05-11-2022 at 08:22:07 am
Next Story

Karnataka: 7 women killed, 11 injured in Bidar accident

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement