Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

More rain in north Tamil Nadu today after depression weakens

"While the city experienced light showers on Monday, we can expect moderate rain this evening because of the low pressure," Balachandren said.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts have been experiencing a cloudy and chilly weather since last night. (File)

While the depression in the Bay of Bengal has been moving towards the North Tamil Nadu coast slowly, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area Tuesday noon, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, head S Balachandren said.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts have been experiencing cloudy and chilly weather since Monday night. “While the city experienced light showers on Monday, we can expect moderate rain this evening because of the low pressure,” Balachandren said.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C and 22-23°C respectively in Chennai.

The low pressure is likely to move slowly west­northwest wards and weaken further during the next 24 hours, the RMC also said in a release.

Rain is also likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on November 23.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department had said.

The depression maintained its intensity and moved west-northwestwards slowly, towards north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coastline in 48 hours, an RMC bulletin said. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall had commenced from Sunday evening over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 01:41:32 pm
