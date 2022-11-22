More rain in north Tamil Nadu today after depression weakens

While the depression in the Bay of Bengal has been moving towards the North Tamil Nadu coast slowly, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area Tuesday noon, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, head S Balachandren said.

Chennai and its neighbouring districts have been experiencing cloudy and chilly weather since Monday night. “While the city experienced light showers on Monday, we can expect moderate rain this evening because of the low pressure,” Balachandren said.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 25°C and 22-23°C respectively in Chennai.

The low pressure is likely to move slowly west­northwest wards and weaken further during the next 24 hours, the RMC also said in a release.

Depression over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a well marked low pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off South Andhra Pradesh-North Tamil Nadu coasts at 0830 hours IST of today, the 22nd November, 2022 pic.twitter.com/VBEYnuJlEn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 22, 2022

Rain is also likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on November 23.

The well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression on Sunday and rainfall is likely to commence soon, the India Meteorological Department had said.