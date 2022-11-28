scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

134 delegates from Tamil Nadu leave for Kashi Tamil Sangamam

A total of 90 delegates boarded Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station

Tamil delegation being showered with flower petals on their arrival at Kashi Vishwanath under Kashi Tamil Sangamam, in Varanasi, Thursday (PTI)

A batch of 134 delegates left for Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on Sunday by train from Coimbatore and Salem railway junctions.

A total of 90 delegates boarded Ernakulam – Patna Express (Train No 22669) at Coimbatore Junction railway station and were welcomed and greeted by Salem Division Additional Divisional Railway Manager P Sivalingam and other officials.

At Salem, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager E Hariharan and railway officials welcomed and greeted 44 delegates, who boarded the same train, an official release said.

Earlier, 135 delegates had left for Varanasi from both these stations on November 20.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2022′ is an initiative by the Union Education Ministry as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to uphold the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat’.

It is being organised by IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Delegates, students, teachers and cultural experts from Tamil Nadu are participating in the month long event in Varanasi.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 06:47:52 am
