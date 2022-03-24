Deer deaths on IIT-Madras campus not due to anthrax infection: Tamil Nadu Forest Department

In an official communication, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden said the veterinary team examined the carcass of the three spotted deer under the supervision of the Wildlife Warden, Guindy National Park. All tissue and blood smear samples were collected and sent to Central University laboratory, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS), Chennai, for pathological analysis.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

“The test results were received from TANUVAS on March 23. As per the laboratory reports, all the given samples were found negative for anthrax genome. Hence it is hereby informed that the death of three spotted deer did not occur due to prevalence of anthrax bacterium,” the statement read.

The department added that the officials have been instructed to closely monitor the deer habitat in the campus and take appropriate measures to protect them.

IIT-Madras has 400 deer on its campus. On March 17, the institute, in a release, said four deer were found dead at its campus and that one sample revealed the presence of anthrax and the other sample tests were inconclusive.

“Standard operating procedure are being followed in disposing the carcass. The area where the carcass was found has been sanitised and cordoned off. We are going by the advice of the Wildlife Warden with regard to safety measures on campus,” the release added.

The next day, the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry and Welfare Department said the veterinarian were asked to collect samples (muzzle pieces from carcasses and blood soaked sand) and bring them to Central University Laboratory of TANUVAS for confirmatory diagnosis.

Further, the forest officials were directed to follow certain steps in disposing of the carcasses as per the guidelines which included not conducting a necropsy on the animals, placing the carcasses in a pit not less than 6-8 feet deep, covering the carcasses with thorn before burying and completely filling the pit with mud to prevent digging by stray dogs, etc.

IIT-Madras had said they are analysing how the disease could have entered the campus as the institute has not witnessed anything like this since its inception. The institute further said dogs being carriers could be one of the reasons. However, the state ruled out the theory and said dogs are not known carriers of anthrax organisms and do not play any role in its transmission.