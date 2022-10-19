scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Deepavali: Tamil Nadu to operate special buses from 6 places in Chennai

The government has planned to operate special buses from Chennai from October 21 to October 23 and between October 25 and October 27 to facilitate the return of passengers.

Buses bound for Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Cheiyaru, Hosur, Tiruttani, and Tirupati will start from Poonamallee Bus Stand. (Representational image)

Ahead of Deepavali on October 24, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses from six places in the city to other districts in the state as well as neighbouring states, the government said in a release Tuesday.

According to the release, Andhra-bound buses going via Redhills, Ponneri, Gummudipoondi, and Uthukottai will operate from the Madhavaram New Bus Stand. Buses heading to Puducherry, Cuddalore, and Chidambaram via East Coast Road (ECR) will commence from KK Nagar Metropolitan Bus Terminus.

From Tambaram Mepz Anna Bus Stand, buses to Tindivanam, Vikravandi, Panruti, and Kumbakonam will operate. Buses bound for Thiruvannamalai, Polur, Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kaatumannarkoil, Puducherry, and Cuddalore via Tindivanam will operate from Tambaram railway bus stand.

Buses bound for Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Cheiyaru, Hosur, Tiruttani, and Tirupati will start from Poonamallee Bus Stand.

From Koyambedu bus stand, buses to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Trichy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Tuticorin, Thirucehndur, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Pudhukkotai, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Pollachi, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru will commence.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation will also arrange connecting buses for passengers to reach these six bus stations.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:34:27 pm
