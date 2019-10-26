This Deepavali, T Nagar bears a deserted look

If it is Deepavali and if you are in Chennai, you will be tempted to visit Ranganathan Street in Thyagaraya Nagar popularly known as T Nagar, a major shopping hub of the city. Every day, at least close to a lakh people visit this crowded market to pick their favourites which range from clothing to accessories, and home decor to local street food, it has it all.

Advertising

This year, there are policemen stationed every 10 meters in T Nagar and its adjacent shopping area Pondy Bazaar. The entire area is under CCTV surveillance, and close to 500 cops are equipped with body cameras. Round the clock patrolling is in place. All these precautionary measures are set up, but the shops are bereft of customers. Shopkeepers are in a spot of bother; they say they have never seen a festival this empty in the last 15-20 years.

Economic crisis, online shopping and the rains are some of the reasons attributed to the thin turnout. “This is not the T Nagar we know for the past 10 years, the stocks are lying unsold. The middle-class families who come in bus or train are out potential customers, they are not seen in large numbers this time because of economic crisis,” says Nagoor Khan, a footwear seller.

Chandru, who has run ‘Thangam Softee’, an ice cream shop near T Nagar railway station, for the past 25 years says this year has been the lowest point in business. “Look at that store (pointing towards a famous big shopping mall), have you seen that place without customers? Not even 50 people are inside that whole store now, that’s the current scenario. Customers won’t find a place to stand near my store, they will be pushed by the crowd, I won’t even remember how much change they give or I give them, we would be doing business at that level. But, the collection in this Diwali is lesser than the one we get during weekends,” he said.

Advertising

“Diwali and Ranganathan Street go hand in hand, so I thought of coming here to do some mini shopping. I was warned by relatives that there will be a huge crowd, especially during the weekends. But, I was surprised when I saw very fewer people on the road. Maybe the hype (about huge crowds) is forcing the people to stay indoors, I just invite everyone to do shopping here, there’s no fun doing it online. Like us, even the poor shopkeepers need to celebrate Diwali,” said Harish Muralidharan, who runs a private firm in the city.

Palaniammal, a false-hair (sowri) seller says there is “zero business” this year. “I have to buy a new closet to keep the entire amount I got from this year’s Diwali (smiles sarcastically), that’s how this year went for me. I have been in this field for more than 30 years, every day I go back home with a minimum of 1000-1500 rupees. But since the beginning of this year, there is no business at all and this month had been the worst. From morning I had been shouting and I have not even made 200 rupees till now, I don’t know how I’m going repay my debt,” she said.

It’s been the case with the majority of the shopkeepers. Some of them are considering shutting down their operations despite their large amounts of stocks purchased from the wholesale dealers.

Deena Raj, who runs a clothing shop, says he isn’t sure whether he will get back the amount he invested in buying the goods. “During festival season, we buy stocks for 25,000- 30,000 from the dealers. We will recover the amount in the first three weeks, the rest of the amount we get is our profit, that’s how we had been functioning all these years. But, this time from the beginning of the month the sales aren’t that great. I’m not sure whether I will get my investment back, the festival is going to end tomorrow,” he said.

Raj further claimed online shopping was the primary reason behind the dull phase.

“People used to come to our shops, bargain with us and then they will buy if they like our clothes. But this time, people didn’t even care to visit us. Everyone is so engrossed with online shopping, they find that comfortable, but I can say our products have better quality than online,” he said.

There are no barricades or ropes in place to manage the crowd, and there is no minute to minute announcements about safety or traffic on the speakers. This may be a good time for us to do a solid shopping without any tension, but that’s not the same case with shopkeepers. Some of them fear that for next Deepavali they won’t be seen in T Nagar which had been their home for the past 20-30 years.