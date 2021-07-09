scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 09, 2021
Must Read

Deaths due to Covid should be stated in documents: Madras HC

A petition in the court prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to mention specifically the reason for the deaths in the certificates, so that the family members of the victims can apply for compensation.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 9, 2021 9:28:17 am
The court then adjourned the matter by 10 weeks.

The Madras High Court on Thursday told the State government to ensure that the legal heirs/family members of Covid-19 victims are issued a document mentioning the cause of the death in the certificate, so that they can claim compensation.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order while entertaining a PIL.

Also Read |Ensure no homeless people left out from vaccination: Madras HC

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to mention specifically the reason for the deaths in the certificates, so that the family members of the victims can apply for compensation.

Also Read |Madras HC: Doubtful if ‘right to refuse’ vaccine can be allowed during pandemic

During the hearing on Thursday, counsel for the central government told the bench that the state government has been informed about the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, which insisted mentioning the cause of death of Covid-19 victims.

Click here for more

The court then adjourned the matter by 10 weeks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 09: Latest News

Advertisement