Deaths due to Covid should be stated in documents: Madras HC

The Madras High Court on Thursday told the State government to ensure that the legal heirs/family members of Covid-19 victims are issued a document mentioning the cause of the death in the certificate, so that they can claim compensation.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order while entertaining a PIL.

The petition prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to mention specifically the reason for the deaths in the certificates, so that the family members of the victims can apply for compensation.

During the hearing on Thursday, counsel for the central government told the bench that the state government has been informed about the recent judgment of the Supreme Court, which insisted mentioning the cause of death of Covid-19 victims.

The court then adjourned the matter by 10 weeks.