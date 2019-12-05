Days after praising MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu BJP vice-president joins DMK

B T Arasa Kumar joins the DMK in the presence of party chief M K Stalin in Chennai on Thursday. B T Arasa Kumar joins the DMK in the presence of party chief M K Stalin in Chennai on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president B T Arasa Kumar joined the DMK Thursday in the presence of its president M K Stalin at the party’s headquarters in Chennai. The development comes days after Kumar heaped praise on Stalin and touted him to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

“I am happy to be back at Anna Arivalayam after 20 years. I am thankful for Thalapathy for accepting me as a DMK cadre. From the day I praised him at a marriage function in Pudukkottai, I had been abused by the BJP cadres. But I had spoken the truth. Stalin is the protector of Tamils across the globe,” Kumar said, speaking to reporters.

“Few people in the Tamil Nadu BJP unit thought I was an obstacle in their growth and pushed me to this extent, they will be happy today. But let me tell you, their happiness is temporary. In the next few months, Tamil Nadu will witness a massive change. I will work hard towards the welfare of the state,” he added.

Kumar had stoked controversy on Sunday after praising Stalin at a wedding function of DMK MLA Periyannan Arasu’s daughter. He had said the DMK chief was the only person who deserved the post of the chief minister. The function was attended by several DMK leaders and Congress leaders, including Trichy South MLA K N Nehru and Congress MP Thirunavukarasu.

“After MGR, Thalapathy is the only person I admire so much. He (Stalin) could have taken advantage when there was political turmoil in the state when AIADMK MLAs were kept in Koovathur resort but he didn’t do that. He is waiting to be elected democratically. Poruthar boomi aalwar (Those who wait, will rule the land),” Kumar had said.

“Many people are now hailed as the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, but ruling this state is not an easy task. Time will come, Stalin will surely ascend the throne, we are going witness the proud moment,” he added.

Following his comments, BJP’s state general secretary K S Narendran on December 2 wrote to the party high command seeking disciplinary action against Kumar for violating the party rules. Narendran said Kumar should not be allowed to participate in any event, meeting or media debate until further notice from the BJP leadership.

In reaction, Kumar had said Narendran doesn’t have the power to stop him from attending party events, adding that he had already explained to BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao his controversial speech at Pudhukkotai.

Commenting on the dhoti presented to him by DMK cadres before his speech on Sunday, Kumar said he had already worn that and it belongs to him. This paved way for speculation that he may switch sides before the Assembly elections next year.

