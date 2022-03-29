Facing allegations of harassing Dalit officer, TN minister stripped of portfolio, given Backward Classes Welfare

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R S Rajakannappan was stripped of his portfolio on Tuesday, two days after he allegedly harassed a Dalit officer in Ramanathapuram.

Rajakannappan’s Transport portfolio had been allocated to S S Sivasankar, Raj Bhavan said in a press release, in what could be called the first Cabinet reshuffle after Chief Minister M K Stalin came to power in the state in May 2021.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Sivasankar’s cabinet portfolios – including Backward Classes Welfare – have been allocated to Rajakannappan. He has been redesignated as Backward Classes Welfare Minister.

Top sources in the government aware of the development confirmed that the reason for the Cabinet reshuffle was the complaint against Rajakannappan for harassing Dalit transport officer Rajendran. The alleged incident took place on Sunday.

“He harassed a Dalit officer, using casteist slurs. So the Chief Minister gave him the portfolio that looks after backward communities and their welfare, probably to teach him a lesson,” a source said.

The 57-year-old Rajendran from Mudukulathur in Ramanathapuram, who works as the Block Development Officer of the Transport department, was summoned by Rajakannappan to his Sivaganga residence on Sunday.

According to Rajendran’s statement, the moment he entered the minister’s house and wished him, Rajakannappan called him an “SC (Scheduled Caste) BDO”.

“That was the first thing he said, ‘SC BDO’. Then he said I only listen to the Chairman (of the transport corporation)… He was shouting at me… He said he was retaining me in the position only because I belong to the SC community,” Rajendran said in his statement.

“He said he would not let me continue anymore in the position, that I will be transferred soon to a northern district. Shouting at me, he said I have no right to sit in the seat and kept on calling me ‘SC BDO,’ at least 5-6 times. I was sitting and crying before him. He treated me like a dog and (he) said get out of the house…,” he said. “Here, I am submitting what exactly had happened, nothing more or less. The incident put me to extreme mental trauma, I haven’t had such an insult in my 57 years of life.”

Known for his money and muscle power, Rajakannappan had faced many corruption allegations and changed several political parties over the years. A former minister of the first Jayalalithaa Cabinet between 1991-96, he was made accused in a disproportionate assets case. However, he was acquitted in 2015.

Rajakannappan was with AIADMK since 1972, when M G Ramachandran founded the party. After leaving AIADMK in late 1990s, he founded a political outfit, Makkal Tamil Desam, in 2000. He dissolved the outfit and joined DMK in 2006; the year DMK returned to power. He rejoined the AIADMK in 2009 but was back in the DMK in February 2020 after it recorded a win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.