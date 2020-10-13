Dalit man in Tamil Nadu forced to fall at feet after row over baby goat

Seven men were arrested and booked under eight sections of the SC/ST act.

The Kayathar Police arrested seven persons for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to fall at their feet after one of his baby goats mixed with their herd. Paulraj, a 55-year-old from Olaikulam town in Thoothukudi district, approached the police after the accused recorded the incident and shared it on social media channels.

Thoothukudi SP Jeyakumar said, “The incident took place on October 8. We received a complaint from Paulraj on October 11 and immediately booked seven members under eight sections of the SC/ST act. They were all arrested on Monday.”

In his complaint, Paulraj accused 60-year-old Sivasangu of forcing him to fall at his feet after a heated argument over the baby goat. Sivasangu, police said, also sought help of his family members Sankilipandi (19), Udayammal (33), Periyamari (47), Veeraiah (42), Mahendran (20), and Maharajan (24) to humiliate Paulraj. The two had reportedly clashed a few months ago after one of Sivasangu’s goats went missing and he suspected Paulraj of stealing it.

Chidambaram MP Thol Thirumavalvan said such despicable incidents are not limited to North India but take place in Tamil Nadu, too.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd