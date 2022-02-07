Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000 in Chennai

Daily Covid-19 cases in Chennai dropped below 1,000 for the first time in a month on Sunday (927) and the active cases stood at 17,865. Tamil Nadu reported 6,120 cases and the active cases in the state stood at 1,21,828. With 26 more deaths, the toll reached 37,759.

Coimbatore (911), Chengalpattu (531), Tiruppur (473), Salem (310), Tiruvallur (256) followed Chennai in the most number of cases reported on Sunday.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday after inspecting the facility at the Kilpauk government medical college and hospital, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that though test positivity rate is falling below 5 per cent in cities like Chennai, in other areas like Ranipet, Krishnagiri it is still above 10 per cent.

“We are in a situation to pay close attention to districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tiruvallur that share borders with neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh. This is applicable for tourist districts like The Nilgiris,” he said.

The secretary added that the number of Covid-19 patients admitted in hospitals has also come down.

“Of the total patients, 3 per cent have occupied normal beds, 6 per cent oxygen beds and 8 per cent ICU beds. As a whole, only four per cent of the infected persons require hospitalisation,” he added.

As per the data provided by the health department, 1.6 lakh people are due for their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of the eligible population, more than four lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose in the state.