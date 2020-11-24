Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Fishermen urged not to venture out to sea

It will be the second cyclone formed in the Bay of Bengal in 2020 after Super Cyclone Amphan crossed the West Bengal coast in May. (Express file photo: Srinivas K)

Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: With Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry coast on November 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and and Telangana.

As of 5.30am of Tuesday, the cyclone was located at about 410 kms east-southeast of Puducherry and 450kms southeast of Chennai.

The cyclone is expected to gain strength into a Severe Cyclone category (90 to 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by Wednesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while a yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Northern districts in Tamil Nadu could experience rainfall more than 24 cm on Wednesday.

The IMD has suggested complete suspension of fishing activity in the west-southwest regions of the Bay of Bengal till November 25. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during the next three days.

Cyclone Nivar will be the second Severe Cyclone of the year in Bay of Bengal following Cyclone Amphan in May. This is the second cylone to cross Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Gaja which hit the state in 2018.