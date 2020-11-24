Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Fishermen urged not to venture out to sea

Cyclone Nivar, Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: With Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast and Puducherry coast on November 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.
The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and and Telangana.
As of 5.30am of Tuesday, the cyclone was located at about 410 kms east-southeast of Puducherry and 450kms southeast of Chennai.
The cyclone is expected to gain strength into a Severe Cyclone category (90 to 100 km/hr gusting to 110 km/hr) by Wednesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, while a yellow alert has been issued for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Northern districts in Tamil Nadu could experience rainfall more than 24 cm on Wednesday.
The IMD has suggested complete suspension of fishing activity in the west-southwest regions of the Bay of Bengal till November 25. Fishermen have been advised to not venture into the sea during the next three days.
Cyclone Nivar will be the second Severe Cyclone of the year in Bay of Bengal following Cyclone Amphan in May. This is the second cylone to cross Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Gaja which hit the state in 2018.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on November 25. As of 5.30am of Tuesday, the cyclone was located at about 410 kms east-southeast of Puducherry and 450kms southeast of Chennai.
Northern districts of Tamil Nadu will face the maximum hazard of the cyclone. On Tuesday, heavy rain is predicted for Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Perambu. On the day of cyclone crossing the land, districts like Puducherry, Kallakurchi, Kadalur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpattu and Karaikal could record extremely heavy rain.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Nellore and Chittoor districts of Rayalaseema, Telangana, south interior Karnataka will also receive rainfall due to this cyclone between November 24 – 26.
The maximum hazard due to Cyclone Nivar will be caused to Tamil Nadu. Extreme weather, here, would occur both on Tuesday and Wednesday. In association with development of the severe cyclonic storm, sea conditions in the west-southwest regions of the Bay of Bengal have turned rough to extremely rough and remain at its most unfavourable condition on Wednesday.
With extremely heavy rain — of the order of 20cm or more, forecast on Wednesday, the IMD has placed Tamil Nadu under ‘red’ (take action) alert. Northern districts, here, could experience rainfall more than 24 cm on the day. Heavy rain (64 to 115mm) is also forecast over Rayalaseema, Telangana, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and south interior Karnataka during November 24-26.
On Tuesday, winds with speeds 65 to 75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr would prevail off Tamil Nadu coast. As the cyclone would inch closer to the coast and enter the ‘severe’ category, winds with speeds 100 to 110 km/ hr gusting to 120 km/hr is forecast over north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Such strong winds are expected for at least 12 hours on Wednesday.
At the time of the cyclone crossing over to the land, storm surge with tidal waves up to one metre in height above the astronomical tide, is expected. This could lead to inundation of low-lying areas. Most of the storm surge would be experienced along the coastal areas between Puducherry and Chennai.
The Tamil Nadu government eight senior IPS officer to monitor rescue and relief work in Tamil Nadu, as Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday.
Telangana government Monday allowed reopening of cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, etc., located outside containment zones, with 50 per cent occupancy. A government order for this, effective immediately, was issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.
Managements of these places have to make sure that all persons –– audience, staff, vendors, etc. –– use masks all the time, and hand sanitizers are kept available at the entry and exit points and common areas.
The order calls for sanitisation of entire premises, particularly common areas, after every screening. It also directs the management to stagger show timings and ensure that intervals of different shows do not occur simultaneously.
Tamil Nadu recorded 1624 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state tally to 7,71,619. Among these, Chennai reported 483 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 2,12,504.
The state recorded 17 deaths on Monday, putting the state toll at 11,622. Sixteen of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. The state discharged 1904 patients following treatment, putting the total number of recoveries at 7,47,752.
As of Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 12,245. Till date, 4,66,167 males, 3,05,419 females and 33 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.
According to a bulletin released by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 1,16,06,250 samples from the state have been sent for testing till date, with 65,012 samples having been sent yesterday.
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai and Hyderabad where we bring to you the latest updates on Cyclone Nivar, northeast monsoon, COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, lockdown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and more across Chennai and Hyderabad through the day.
Xiaomi has revealed that counterfeit Mi India products worth Rs 33.3 lakh were recently seized in Bangalore and Chennai. The fake products were seized from four suppliers in Chennai and three suppliers in Bangalore and the raids took place in October and November.
The company said that over 3000 products consisting of mobile back cases, headphones, power banks, chargers, and earphones, were found. The fake Mi India products were worth Rs 24.9 lakhs in Bengaluru and Rs 8.4 lakhs in Chennai.
For customers who are purchasing Xiaomi products, figuring out which ones are counterfeits can be tough. Using counterfeit products, especially powerbanks or chargers can also cause damage to one’s smartphone. That is why it is often recommended that customers buy genuine branded accessories in order to avoid any loss of warranty on their device. Xiaomi has listed out some tips for customers to keep in mind when purchasing products, especially such accessories.
Even as India will not be affected by this year’s second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea, called cyclone Gati, which is expected to move westwards towards Somalia, cyclone Nivar, brewing in the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. As the respective governments deploy measures to curb the impact, here are some crucial aspects that individuals in these areas need to keep in mind in the face of heavy rainfall.
The Supreme Court Monday extended by a week the parole of A G Perarivalan, serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for undergoing medical check up.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide police escort to Perarivalan during his visit to doctors in a hospital.
The parole, granted to the convict by the Madras High Court, was ending on Monday and now stands extended by one more week.
Indian Institute of Technology Madras Researchers have developed a Solar-powered Unmanned Autonomous Survey Craft for Indian Ports and Inland Waterways. It can undertake autonomous hydrographic and oceanographic surveys and provide real-time data transmission over long distance.
This system could be equipped with an echo sounder, GPS System and broadband communication technology, capable of delivering precise depth measurements. In addition to echo sounder and GPS system, it is possible to add additional oceanographic payloads (current and velocity measurements), 360-degree Camera, LiDAR for seamless topography and bathymetry measurements.
The craft had a successful field-test recently off the Chennai Coast at Kamarajar Port. Further field trials under harsher environments have been scheduled during November 2020 at Syama Prasad Mookerjee (SMP) Port, Kolkata.
Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka are bracing for a cyclone, which is expected to hit its coastal cities on Wednesday. For more than two days, a low-pressure system had prevailed in the south Bay of Bengal.
On Monday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the system had intensified into a depression and lay 630kms south-southeast of Chennai. “It is expected to move northwest and cross Tamil Nadi and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on November 25,” said the IMD’s bulletin issued at 9.30am on Monday.
The weather department has also warned of squally winds over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and north-east Sri Lanka as the system approaches the east coast, in the coming few hours.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal remain on ‘red’ alert with the possibility of heavy very heavy forecast on November 25 whereas an ‘orange’ alert prevails for Rayalaseema, Telangana, south interior Karnataka and coastal Andhra Pradesh where heavy rain is forecast during November 24 – 26.
Shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) who are upset with the draft scheme, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for the merger with DBS Bank are waiting for the final amalgamation plan to be announced by the central bank this week before they decide to take legal opinion. On the other hand, bank unions have questioned the way the RBI selected DBS Bank for the amalgamation.
Bankers and industry insiders are also questioning the different approach adopted by the RBI for Yes Bank and LVB. In the case of Yes Bank, while RBI protected the interest of shareholders, in case of LVB, it decided to write it down to zero.
From having one-on-one interactions with students to ensure their mental wellness to providing fee support, internet data cards and laptops to those in need, Delhi University colleges are doing everything they can to help the students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The colleges have stepped up efforts after an LSR student died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing with her studies.
According to Lady Sri Ram college Principal Suman Sharma, the college administration has announced reduction in fee for a few courses, setting up a committee to provide laptops and allowed some second-year students to reside in hostels.
"Given the fact that students are not able to avail certain facilities of the college due to being off-campus, the college has removed such charges from the fees this year. This has led to a substantial reduction in the fee. In addition, it is possible to pay the fee in installments,” she said.
Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dropped below 700 after a gap of six days, taking the tally to over 2.64 lakh while the toll touched 1,433 with three more deaths Sunday, the state government said on Monday.
The state recorded 602 cases after testing 24,139 samples with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (129) accounting for the most number of the fresh infections followed by Rangareddy 62 and Medchal Malkajgiri 60, a bulletin said.
The active cases stood at 11,227. Cumulatively, nearly 51.58 lakh samples have been tested so far in the state. The samples tested per million population was over 1.38 lakh, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while the recovery rate was 95.20 per cent.
Tamil Nadu on Friday became the third state to ban online games and gambling after the state’s governor promulgated an Ordinance to restrict such games from public to prevent them from the “evils of online gaming”.
According to the new laws, any form of wager or online bets using computers or any other devices are banned across the state. People who will be found gaming online will be fined Rs 5,000 and be punished with a six month sentence, while those who open or keep open online gaming houses will be fined Rs 10,000 and be imprisoned for two years.
Apart from Tamil Nadu, its neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has already banned online gambling and some of the card games that can be played online. Tamil Nadu neighbour on the other side, Karnataka, is also mulling a new law to ban online games which involve gambling and betting, according to reports.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) conducted 341 fever clinics in Chennai on Sunday. A total of 8205 people attended the clinics, with swabs collected from 292 people who were identified with ILI symptoms, while others were provided with medication for minor ailments.
The most number of camps were held in Teynampet (Zone 9) where 49 camps were set up, while Manali (Zone 2) had the least with four camps.
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday announced that his party will pay the tuition fees of those admitted to private medical colleges under the quota for government school students, with the AIADMK government clarifying hours later that it will create a revolving fund for the same under the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also accused DMK of staging a “political drama” and said the DMK announcement had come after the government had made it clear that the post matric and other financial aid will be appropriately taken care of for such students.
